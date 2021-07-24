Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 24, 2021 – The battle for hustlers has taken a dramatic twist ahead of the real war in 2022.

This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM accused Deputy President William Ruto of copying NASA’s Manifesto on economic empowerment.

In a series of tweets, Raila, through ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, accused Ruto’s camp of lifting NASA’s manifesto on bottom-up economic model with the assistance of economist David Ndii.

“Over a year ago I asked David Ndii to share the bottom-up blueprint and he shared the NASA Manifesto instead.”

“I do not know why then William Ruto thinks growing the economic capacity of everyday Kenyans is his original idea. You just plagiarised the Nasa Manifesto,” Edwin Sifuna wrote on his Twitter page.

Other than copying NASA’s manifesto, Sifuna also said that Ruto’s camp went ahead to implement the economic framework in an opposite manner.

“When we proposed increased revenue share to the counties we knew mama mboga (fresh vegetable vendors) needs her governor to build proper markets where her business can thrive,” Edwin Sifuna added.

The accusations made by ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna come after William Ruto and his political allies accused Raila Odinga of copying their campaign message centering on economically empowering the common man, commonly known as the hustler.

Lately, ODM leader Raila Odinga has been centering his 2022 campaign messages on economic empowerment, something William Ruto has been doing ever since he declared interest in vying for the presidency.

The DP has embraced the bottom-up economic approach as a way of lifting hustlers from abject poverty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST