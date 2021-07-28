Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – In yet another suicide case involving a member of the disciplined force, a police officer stationed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) committed suicide on Tuesday at his home in Kirinyaga County.

Confirming the incident, Mwea-West sub-county police officer, Stephen Okal, said the deceased cop identified as Donfan Wanyaga hung himself in his house using a sisal rope.

According to family members, the deceased officer had threatened to take rat poison a day before he hung himself.

Even on the fateful day that the officer took his own life, he had threatened his wife that he was planning to commit suicide, prompting her to alert the neighbours.

Unfortunately, concerned neighbours found that he had already committed suicide when they arrived at his house.

“His wife called us saying her husband wanted to commit suicide unfortunately he killed himself before we arrived,’’ a neighbour revealed.

The cop didn’t leave a suicide note.

However, he left a will instructing his family how they will share his properties.

His body was moved to the mortuary awaiting autopsy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.