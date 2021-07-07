Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – A survey conducted by Standard Group shows that Kameme FM, which broadcasts in the Kikuyu language, is one of the leading media houses spreading hate speech among Kenyans.

The media house, which is owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta, is accused of fanning hatred as Kenyans head to the General Election in 2022.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria also agreed with the survey saying the Uhuru-controlled media house is spreading hate in the country, especially between Kikuyus and Kalenjin communities.

Particularly, Kameme FM presenter, Gatonye Wa Mbugua, was accused of being the tribal bigot who has mastered the art of spreading fear and hate among the Kikuyus and also insulting Kalenjins especially Deputy President William Ruto.

Since the bitter fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto, Kameme FM has been on the frontline in fanning hatred and this, according to the survey, is hurting Kenya’s economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST