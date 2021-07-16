Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 16, 2021 – Migori Woman Representative, Dr. Pamela Odhiambo, has made a statement that may ruin the political relationship between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Siaya Senator, James Orengo.

In an interview with Citizen TV presenter Trevor Ombija, Dr. Pamela said Orengo is currently not on good terms with Raila and this is the reason he has been meeting Deputy President William Ruto at night.

The ODM legislature confidently stated that she suspects that Orengo, who is also the Senate Minority leader, has been conducting private meetings with the Tangatanga boss in some big hotels in Nairobi County.

She also said Orengo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo had shown signs of supporting Ruto when they opposed the passage of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in the Senate.

“There have been rumours surfacing within the ODM Camp that some of our key members have been secretly meeting with DP William Ruto.

“And James Orengo’s name was mentioned. I personally suspected that Orengo was not straight with Raila Odinga ever since he opposed BBI alongside Rarieda Member of Parliament Hon Otiende Amollo,” the woman representative said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST