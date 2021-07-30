Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 30, 2021 – Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi and former state House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, have decided to wash their dirty linen in public over their perceived political differences.

Mutahi started the conversation by alleging that Itumbi, who is currently a Hustler Nation Spokesman, is the one who burnt his house in Runda two weeks ago.

Mutahi also accused Itumbi of being behind the disappearance of celebrated blogger, Bogonko Bosire.

“My FREN @OleItumbi. How THINGS? You have not WROTE me on TWITTER after my HOUSE is burning. You WROTE me after #justice4bogonkobosire is SHOWING up today on the TWITTER. Why THE?

“Was Bonogokos Linked to ICC witnesses? Upgrade your IQ before you do Guerillar WARFARE with me,” Mutahi said.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Itumbi went personal on Mutahi Ngunyi, accusing him of being a foolish man since he guaranteed a loan of Sh 58 million to his side chic only to be auctioned by a firm that sold his 5-acre land for sh 48 million.

“Well, @MutahiNgunyi, I am neither the Side Chic you guaranteed an Sh. 58m loan, nor the Bank that auctioned your 5-acre land for Shs. 48m. Guerrilla Warfare?

“I am camped in #HustlerNation PLACES, facing the sun. Free advice -I dare you to CLIMB the height of your COMICAL script!,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.

