Friday, July 9, 2021 – The family of missing former KDF officer and security expert, Mwenda Mbijiwe, is now reading mischief in his disappearance after it emerged that he was last seen by Mathew Muhatia, whom the family claims is a DCI officer.

This comes even as Muhatia’s family allege that he also went missing on the same day Mbijiwe disappeared.

According to Muhatia’s family, the two were good friends who visited one other quite often.

The two were reported to be very close friends who spent time together at Muhatia’s home in Kawangware and his upcountry home in Kitale.

Muhatia’s second wife, Cynthia Salome, described him as a prayerful and family-oriented man but discreet and withdrawn at times.

The Kawangware resident reportedly told his family that he was a taxi driver, a claim he never substantiated and one they never doubted.

Prior to Mbijiwe missing, the two met at Muhatia’s home where they talked for over an hour inside the ex-Kenya Air Force commander’s car.

Salome even interacted with Mbijiwe and laughed about the two families going on vacation.

However, Mbijiwe’s family refuted claims that Mathew Muhatia was their son’s friend.

They alleged that he was a Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officer used to covertly befriend Mbijiwe and possibly abducted or even murdered him.

“Matthew is said to be a DCI officer, don’t buy whatever story they are selling. I feel he was used to get to Mwenda.”

“Did his family report he went missing? I can’t tell.

“Secondly, while we were busy searching for Mwenda did the family come out and say their own has disappeared along Mwenda?” wondered one of Mbijiwe’s family members.

Nonetheless, the alleged DCI officer’s family reiterated that they reported the case at Muthangari Police Station and that they also searched for his body in Nairobi, Thika, and Murang’a morgues.

The search continues

