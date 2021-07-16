Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 16, 2021 – Fugitive police officer Caroline Kangogo is dead.

Kangogo shot herself dead at her parents’ home in Nyawa village Elgeyo Marakwet yesterday night.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya confirmed the officer’s demise.

Kangogo was wanted for allegedly killing two men in a period of two days.

On Sunday, July 4, Kangogo allegedly shot a police constable and left him dead in his car at Kasarani police station, Nakuru County.

The next day, she reportedly killed another man at Dedamax Hotel in Kimbo, Juja.

Her parents, Barnaba Kipkoech Korir and Leah Jepkosgei Kangogo, had pleaded with Kangogo to surrender to the authorities and highlight her role in the murder of the two men.

“She should surrender to the police because she is also an officer and is conversant with matters of the law,” Korir had pleaded.

More to follow…

