Friday, July 23, 2021 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has shocked Kenyans after he said he was not aware of yesterday’s arrest of Judges Aggrey Mchelule and Said Juma Chitembwe.

In a statement on Friday, Haji said that his office “is not aware of circumstances that led to the arrest or questioning of the two Judges; neither has his office received any investigation files on the matter.”

The two judges were arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives who raided their offices and homes looking for evidence.

However, after finding no incriminating evidence, the sleuths based at DCI headquarters in Nairobi released them unconditionally.

Lawyer Dunstan Omari, who is representing Mchelule, revealed that the two judges were arrested on grounds of being implicated in a corruption case and grilled at DCI headquarters for two hours before being set free.

“There was a conviction that money was planted in his office, they searched but no money was found.

“Thank God Muchelule never moved outside his office,” Omari said.

