Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has complicated matters as far as Deputy President William Ruto’s Weston Hotel land case is concerned.

This is after she transferred the judge handling the case to the utter disappointment of the prosecution, which is pushing to have the hotel demolished.

Justice Benard Eboso, who was handling Deputy President William Ruto’s Weston Hotel land case, was transferred to another court.

He was among the 18 judges of the Environment and Lands Court (ELC) Chief Justice Martha Koome moved to other courts.

Justice Koome also posted 18 other judges who were newly appointed to other stations.

Justice Eboso was moved from Milimani Court in Nairobi to Thika Court where he will be working together with Justice Grace Kemei transferred from Murang’a.

Justice Lucy Gacheru who was in Thika has now been taken to Murang’a.

