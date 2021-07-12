Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – As the search for IEBC Commissioners enters the second week, candidates have put their best foot forward for the coveted four slots that were left vacant following the resignation of four commissioners over the bungled 2017 election.

Speaking during the interview, Florence Sambiri-Jaoko, the first interviewee today, unearthed some major blunders by the IEBC.

She pointed out that the IEBC’s failure to update voter registration biometric records in 2017 led to some serious consequences.

Jaoko, a former chairperson of the Kenya National Human Rights Commission, and an Advocate of the High Court who has a background in Human Rights and Governance pointed out mistakes that happened in the voter registration for the 2017 elections under the watchful eye of IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Chebukati, who was appointed by President Kenyatta to take over at the helm of the IEBC, was heavily criticized for the election blunders in 2017 in which Uhuru won but his victory nullified after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga moved to the Supreme Court challenging the win.

The human rights activist had been questioned on why no records of her being a registered voter could be found in the IEBC voter registration records.

She defended herself, saying that she has an elector’s card and that she even voted in the 2017 general elections.

Challenging the IEBC’s claims that she is not a registered voter, Sambiri-Jaoko recalled the incident in 2017 as she went to cast her vote, and no record of her could be found in the biometric system.

Asked how she would rectify such mistakes of lack of proper voter registration and updating of voters details, Sambiri-Jaoko promised to have a continuous process of the Electoral Commission updating the voter register.

She promised to solve the problem of registered voters not appearing in the system among many other challenges that plague the IEBC ahead of the 2022 general elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST