Monday, July 26, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party has expelled Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana just a day after being endorsed by Kamba elders for his 2022 presidential bid.

According to Kibwana, he was expelled because his people endorsed him to go forward in pursuit of Kenya’s top leadership position.

“Just because representatives of the Kamba community have endorsed me to go forward in pursuit of Kenya’s leadership, Wiper’s response is to expel me from the party.”

“Having entered into an MoU with me to join Stephen Kalonzo from the Muungano Party to bolster his 2017 presidential flagship contest. May God deliver justice to us,” Kibwana said.

In a statement, Wiper Party stated that Kibwana was not willing to submit to a hearing by the disciplinary committee but the committee shall make the determination on his expulsion in absentia within 14 days

“Consequently, the committee shall, within 14 days hereof, make a recommendation on your expulsion from the Party based on your conduct and the correspondence between yourself and the Party over this matter,” the statement read.

On Friday, Kibwana was endorsed by Kambaa elders to represent their people in the coming 2022 election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST