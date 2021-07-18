Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 18 July 2021 – The Kikuyu music industry has been dealt a blow after a popular musician reportedly committed suicide by plunging into a crocodile-infested dam.

The deceased musician identified as Wanjaro Junior has been missing since July 14 before his body was discovered in the dam.

He disappeared from his Kasarani home in Nairobi on July 14 and abandoned his vehicle near River Tana.

His lifeless body was spotted by residents of Mbeere on Saturday.

They reported the matter to the police at Makutano Police Station.

Police rushed to the scene and collected the body before taking it to Embu Referral Hospital Mortuary.

The body had no physical injuries.

Mbeere South police boss Gregory Mutiso confirmed the incident and said that the musician is suspected to have committed suicide over Sh 700,000 debt.

“We have reliably learnt that the victim had been struggling to repay the loan and it is likely he took his life due to depression,” Mutiso said.

