Saturday, 31 July 2021 – Youthful Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, is cheating on his wife with a beautiful nominated Member of County Assembly identified as June Ndegwa.

June and Sakaja kept their affair secret until recently when it emerged that they have been dating since 2017.

Sakaja even helped her to get a nomination in the Nairobi County Assembly.

Sakaja’s affair with June was brewed in the office when she was working as a liaison officer in charge of coordinating all activities in his office.

Before she joined Sakaja’s office, she was the director and CEO of Panafritex E.A LTD, a company specializing in the production of Military Uniforms, equipment, and other supplies.

Here are 10 juicy photos of the Senator’s side chick.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.