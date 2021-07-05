Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 05 July 2021 – Police officers are investigating a shocking incident where a student from Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) was found murdered inside her rental house at Oriange estate within Homa Bay Town over a suspected love triangle.

According to reports, the body of the deceased student identified as Emily Chepkemoi, a first-year student at KMTC Homa Bay campus, was discovered by her neighbor lying in a pool of blood on her bed.

Emily, who was pursuing clinical medicine, was last seen at the campus on Friday after attending lessons, only to be found dead yesterday.

The body of the 23-year-old lady was discovered by one of her neighbors who became suspicious, following a bad odor that was coming from her house and alerted the police.

Homa Bay Township Assistant Chief, Dancum Oketch, confirmed the incident and said that the student was stabbed twice on the head and neck using a knife.

Okech said they are suspecting that the young lady, who was described as bright and friendly by her colleagues, was murdered by her boyfriend on Friday night.

The deceased’s boyfriend has since disappeared and switched off his phone.

Detectives have launched investigations into the brutal murder and are currently in hot pursuit of the deceased’s boyfriend.

The deceased’s body was moved to Homa Bay mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Here are photos of the deceased student.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.