Monday, 12 July 2021 – A distressed family is pleading with members of the public to help them find their missing kin.

The missing lady identified as Emma Nyabala was supposed to attend her late brother’s burial arrangements in Kakamega but she never arrived.

She left Mombasa aboard a train and after arriving in Nairobi, her phone was switched off.

Her family has been searching for her since the day she went missing but so far, they have no crucial leads even after reporting the matter to the police.

Anybody with information concerning the whereabouts of the missing lady should report to the nearest police station.

See her photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.