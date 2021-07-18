Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 18 July 2021 – Pastor Kanyari’s ex-wife, Betty Bayo, has for the first time unveiled the face of her handsome fiancé.

The mother of two found love again last year after divorcing Kanyari over infidelity.

However, she has been hiding the face of her new man, leaving fans in suspense.

Every time she posts his photos, she crops his face.

However, she finally unveiled his face through her Instagram page and caused a lot of reactions.

Thirsty ladies couldn’t help but drool over Betty’s fiancé, who resembles a movie star.

In the photo, Betty’s man is seen bonding with her son during a Saturday outing.

“Good night from my men,” she captioned the photo.

Kanyari had earlier attacked Betty’s new man, calling him a broke playboy who cannot match his financial muscles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.