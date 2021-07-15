Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 July 2021 – Former KTN anchor and Okari’s ex-wife, Betty Kyallo, has reportedly found a new boyfriend.

According to social media reports, Betty is dating a hunk lawyer identified as Nick Ndeda.

Nick’s neighbours took photos of Betty Kyallo going to his apartment in the leafy suburbs and revealed that he is a frequent visitor to his house.

At times, she even sleeps there.

The snoopy neighbour, who sought anonymity, sent the photos to blogger Edgar Obare and said that he has every reason to believe that Betty is dating the youthful lawyer.

Last weekend, they were captured on secret camera hugging as she left his house.

She later came back for a sleepover.

However, the concerned neighbour, who knows Nick well, cautioned Betty Kyallo that he might break her heart because he is a notorious womanizer.

He reportedly brings a lot of women to his house.

Here are screenshots of Edgar Obare’s Instagram stories unveiling Betty Kyallo’s new boyfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.