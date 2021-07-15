Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 July 2021 – A rogue cop identified as John Ouko has been exposed after he did the unthinkable to a male student.

According to information shared on Twitter by Nyakundi, the cop arrested a 20-year-old student from Eldoret Polytechnic for not wearing a mask, and instead of taking him to the police station, he handcuffed him and took him to his house where he sexually assaulted him.

The officer based at Langas police station then gave the student Sh 200 after the beastly act.

The victim reported the matter at the station and was taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for medical attention.

The officer has reportedly been arrested.

Here are tweets by Nyakundi exposing the rogue cop.

Here’s a photo of the rogue cop.

