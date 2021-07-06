Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthana has taken a swipe at Kamba leaders for preventing President Uhuru Kenyatta from touring the region over their infighting.

Uhuru canceled his planned tour of Ukambani at the last minute over the surge of Covid-19 cases across the country.

However, according to Muthama, Uhuru canceled the trip after leaders in Ukambani, mostly allies of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, failed to agree on what to present to the president.

Venting on Twitter, Muthama, who is the Chairman of Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA Party, revealed that the hosts of the presidential tour in Ukambani had not finalized the preparation of a final infrastructural development program that was to be presented to Uhuru during the tour.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana reportedly hosted his Kitui and Machakos counterparts so they could come up with a similar development proposal that was to be presented to the country’s head.

From the look of things, the three county bosses have not yet agreed on the major infrastructure development projects that should be given focus in the proposal list following Muthama’s revelation.

If Muthama’s sentiments are anything to go by then Ukambani leaders would be put on the list of shame as the problems their people are facing should be at their fingertips.

The Kenyan DAILY POST