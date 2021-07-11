Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 11, 2021 – Agriculture CS Peter Munya has been named as the worst performing Cabinet Secretary in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet.

In an evaluation report carried out by the Public Service Performance Management and Monitoring Unit (PSPMMU), Munya’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries was rated the worst.

According to the report, CS Joe Mucheru’s ICT Ministry, CS Amina Mohammed’s Ministry of Sports, and the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife led by CS Najib Balala were in the bottom three.

However, the report ranked the National Treasury headed by Ukur Yattani as the best performing ministry

The Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development and the Ministry of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation was ranked among the top three best-performing Ministries.

The Education ministry headed by CS George Magoha was ranked sixth.

None of the 21 ministries, State House, Office of the Deputy President, and Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice achieved their annual performance targets.

The report also showed that overall ministries had lower performances compared to State corporations and tertiary institutions.

The Office of the Attorney General, State House, National Treasury, and the ministries of East African Community and Education ranked top in the execution of their respective mandates.

The report stated that four ministries, whose identities were not disclosed, achieved zero percent on the ranking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST