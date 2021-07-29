Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Summary:

The Officer, ICT Service Desk is responsible for receiving service requests; provide 1st line support and creating incidents to 2nd and 3rd line Support.

Responsibilities

Provides the first line support and primary point of contact for all service-related queries, issues and requests.

Receives and resolves 1st level calls using the relevant support documentation, training manuals or resources.

Escalates service requests to incidents or problems when necessary and assigns to 2nd or 3rd line support for resolution.

Follow up on overdue work tickets with the assigned 2nd and 3rd line support officers.

Monitors the successful conclusion of all calls following up on customer calls where necessary.

Logs, classifies, prioritizes and assigns Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to service requests, incidents and problems.

User sensitization on 1st line support.

Works with users and the ICT Service Desk Supervisor to identify and assess service enhancement opportunities.

Re-engineer Service Desk processes to reduce turnaround time and improve service delivery in ticket assignment leading to even distribution of tickets to all 2nd and 3rd line support officers through round robin.

Ensure compliance to ISO (9001:2015 and 27001:2013) and data security requirements

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT or a related field.

Masters Degree will be an added advantage

Relevant Work Experience

Must have worked for at least one (1) year post-graduation in a busy IT Support Environment.

Technical Skills Required

The post holder must possess:

Knowledge of desktop software and hardware installation and configuration skills

Excellent listening and questioning skills, combined with the ability to interact confidently with users to establish what the problem is and explain the solution

Possess excellent communication skills

Display Strong customer focus character

Exhibit the ability to work well in a team

Possess sharp analytical and problem solving skills

Demonstrate ability to prioritise workload

Competencies

Possess excellent communication skills

Display Strong customer focus character

Exhibit the ability to work well in a team

Possess sharp analytical and problem solving skills

Demonstrate ability to prioritise workload

Note:

All applications from interested and qualified candidates must be submitted online via the process below.

ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

All applications should be submitted online by 4th August 2021 .

. KRA is an equal opportunity employer committed to gender and disability mainstreaming. Persons with Disability are encouraged to apply.

KRA does not charge for application, processing, interviewing or any other fee in connection with our recruitment process.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here