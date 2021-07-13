Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: July 23, 2021

CHAK is a national Faith Based health service delivery and program organization of the Protestant Churches in Kenya established in 1946 with presence in 45 counties in Kenya. CHAK has emerged as a market leader and driver in HIV prevention, care and treatment programs in Kenya, working collaboratively with the national and the county governments to improve access to quality prevention and service delivery and to catalyze strengthening of county health systems and community health networks, fostering greater sustainability and self-reliance.

CHAK is seeking an Service Delivery Advisor HIV prevention to provide technical expertise and ensure soundness of prevention activities. The successful candidate will be responsible for offering strategic direction, leadership and implementation of prevention components of HIV programming including HIV testing services, Gender based violence, adolescent girls, young women, Men and boys, PrEP and successful linkage**

Reporting to the Deputy Chief of Party, this position will:

· Provide technical oversight, strategic direction and definition of project activities within their areas of HIV prevention and linkage based on national and PEPFAR guidelines;

· Establish and implement a system to ensure technical quality of project activities;

· Develop and/or update evidence-based training materials, standards, job aids, curricula, and/or supervisory systems needed for implementation of the project to meet the needs of the counties and the donor;

· Provide technical oversight, strategic direction and definition of project activities within their areas of HIV prevention and linkage based on national and PEPFAR guidelines for the Key population program

· Promote relevant adult and youth friendly prevention and clinical services and demand creation to increase awareness, acceptability, and uptake of these services;

· Work in close coordination with county health management teams to ensure provision of standardized, evidence-based interventions that are designed to promote the adoption of HIV prevention, behaviors and service in the communities and health facilities and for priority populations, while strategically strengthening county health systems for greater responsibility along the J2SR;

· Provide mentoring and capacity building at the health providers level and community volunteers on prevention program;

· Provide mentoring and capacity building at the health providers level and community volunteers on Gender, SGBV and SVAC;

· Coordinate advocacy, demand generation, and policy support, across project sites and communities for AGYW, Men, CSW, MSM, FSW and other special populations and lead the formulation of innovative approaches for scale up of targeted HIV prevention and linkage services;

· Coordinate, demand generation, policy support, across project sites and communities to

· Actively participate in relevant technical advisory/working groups and professional forums representing CHAK and the project;

· Work with MEL staff to design and implement a plan to track data/results to inform adjustments in project implementation;

· Collaborate with all local stakeholders and implementing partners to ensure activities conform to requirements and regulations;

· Document successes, lessons learned and challenges in implementation and contribute to reports of project activities and results to the donor, including routine quarterly and annual reports, and other reporting requirements as requested;

· Document and maintain an inventory of successful tools and approaches within their technical areas of expertise;

· Supervise technical staff on prevention;

· Maintain excellent relationships with the donor and in-country stakeholders and develop rapid responses to requests;

· Provide technical leadership to the development of the project strategic plan, work plan, and project monitoring, in close collaboration with the donor, Government of Kenya and other stakeholders to ensure timely implementation and compliance to the requirements and regulations of the award.

· Support the deputy chief of party and administration teams in the design and management of annual work plans and budgets.

· Working with MEL the service delivery advisor will support in contraction reporting obligations to CHAK and USAID.

Minimum Requirements:

· A medical degree (MBChB, Clinical Medicine or Nursing) or related health field;

· 10+ years of experience implementing and/or providing technical assistance in HIV prevention including PrEP, Key Population, GBV, AGYW and Men;

· Demonstrated capabilities in capacity building at the community and facility level county health systems and experience working effectively with the devolved county health programs in Kenya;

· Excellent diplomacy skills and a proven ability to establish and maintain interpersonal and professional relationships with donors, host-country counterparts and representatives from other key stakeholders such as NGOs, CSOs, and the private sector;

· Excellent verbal, written interpersonal and presentation skills in English;

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office;

· Proven leadership in the design, management, implementation and monitoring & evaluation of large and complex international donor-funded programs. Leadership roles in implementing USAID-funded projects strongly preferred;

· Knowledge of USAID policies and procedures preferred.

How to Apply

Applications with detailed Resume, Cover Letter including the names and contacts of 3 referees should be sent to CHAK Secretariat by post or Email using the contacts below.

The General Secretary

P.O. Box 30690 – 00100 GPO Nairobi

Tel. (020)4441920 / 0733-334419

Email: hr@chak.or.ke

The closing date for receiving all applications is July 23, 2021. Only the shortlisted candidate will be contacted for interviews.

Disclaimer: Applicants are advised that Christian Health Association of Kenya neither requires applicants to pay any money at whatever stage of the recruitment and selection process nor has it retained any agent in connection with recruitment.