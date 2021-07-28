Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 July 2021 – Controversial media personality and businesswoman, Betty Kyallo, has penned a sweet birthday message to her new Luo boyfriend, Nick Ndeda.

Taking to her social media pages, Betty described Nick as a brilliant, kind, selfless, loving, God-fearing, and responsible man who sees everything beautiful in her.

She thanked God for bringing Nick into her life and wished him God’s blessings as he celebrates his birthday.

“To A King @nick_ndeda Happy Birthday Honey. You are Brilliant, Kind, Selfless, Loving, God Fearing, Responsible but yet Lots of Fun, you see everything beautiful in me and You simply bring out the little girl in me! I thank God For You.

“Blessings to you. You’re the G.O.A.T. Let’s celebrate this most Genius Advocate and Man,” she wrote and shared romantic photos.

Betty and her new catch, Nick, are out of town to celebrate his birthday.

Their love affair was brought to light by Tea Master Edgar Obare a few weeks ago after a nosy neighbour informed Edgar that she frequents his house for sleepovers.

Nick is a lawyer by profession but reports indicate that he is also involved in wash wash business.

