Tuesday, 20 July 2021 – Betty Kyallo has gushed over her new relationship with lawyer Nick Ndeda, who is alleged to be part of a ruthless wash wash gang that operates in Kilimani.

Betty’s affair with Nick was exposed by Edgar Obare about a week ago after a nosy neighbour revealed that she is a frequent visitor at his apartment in Kilimani.

They were even photographed by the nosy neighbour kissing and hugging at the parking lot.

The former TV girl confirmed through her Instagram page that she is dating Nick and hinted that their relationship is one month old.

She claimed that she is too happy in the new relationship, adding that her new man treats her like a queen and is always concerned about her.

“One month in and waaah, the warning I’ve gotten.

“Weeuh mara it is the sun, water, gym. Be careful baby it is rough out there.

“I am too happy even the sun is an enemy… Utachomeka, ‘our wife,” she wrote in a post and tagged her new boyfriend, Nick.

