Monday, 05 July 2021 – Kenya’s highest-paid radio presenter, Maina Kageni, has jetted out of the country for a birthday vacation.

He will first land in Dubai before proceeding to New York City and Atlanta.

The flamboyant radio presenter shared videos at JKIA boarding an emirates flight and marveled at the VIP treatment that he received.

“Welcome aboard first class on the Emirates flight…. absolute luxury. There’s no room to pretend here – you’ve got to be real!!!!!!

Anyway guys, see you soon and by God’s grace. Salimia King’ang’i! Mimi nitasalimia Kamala na Biden. I love you all,” he wrote and shared a video.

Before embarking on this vacation trip, Maina was in Tanzania last week catching up with friends.

The seasoned radio presenter lives a flamboyant lifestyle thanks to his fat paycheque and lucrative side hustles.

He reportedly earns a monthly salary of Sh 1.3 Million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.