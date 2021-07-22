Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 22, 2021 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has told President Uhuru Kenyatta to immediately come up with plan B because former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not working.

Speaking during an interview, Mutua noted that Raila is not sellable in the Mt. Kenya region and urged Uhuru to think of an alternative if they want to stop Deputy President William Ruto from ascending to the presidency.

According to him, Kikuyus have a negative political perception about Raila and that Uhuru cannot change that in the remaining period to the next year’s General Elections.

“Selling Raila Odinga into Mt Kenya at this time will not work.”

“I am talking as someone who has relatives and links from Mt Kenya,” Governor Mutua said.

“It will not work 100 percent as it should.”

“So, he has to come up with a plan B on who else will remove votes from William Ruto if he doesn’t want him to succeed,” he added.

Mutua acknowledged that Ruto has taken control of the region and it will therefore need a persuasive strategy to deny him votes, otherwise, the DP will be our fifth president.

“DP Ruto has been chipping Mt. Kenya from within using state machinery and using state power.”

“Does President Uhuru Kenyatta want to be inherited by DP Ruto? If he doesn’t care then it is okay but if he does, then he has to look for a plan B. If he doesn’t do that Ruto will inherit him,” Mutua stated

