Sunday, July 11, 2021 – Last week, Deputy President William Ruto visited Uganda where he was spotted opening a vaccine manufacturing facility in Matuga, Wakiso District.

Ruto was in Uganda under the invitation of Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who accompanied him to the facility to be constructed by Dei Group Manufacturing Company.

Now, fresh details have emerged on why Ruto travelled to Uganda to meet Museveni.

According to impeccable state house sources, Ruto went to Uganda to ask Museveni to request President Uhuru Kenyatta to endorse his presidency in 2022.

This revelation comes as Ruto continues to chest-thump that he doesn’t need President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 since he has God and the people of Kenya.

Ruto is planning to vie for the presidency in 2022 on a United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party ticket.

Though Uhuru promised to support Ruto’s bid in 2022, the Son of Jomo seems to be supporting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential quest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST