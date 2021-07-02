Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 2, 2021 – Repentance and Holiness Ministry leader, Prophet David Owuor, has angered millions of Kenyans with his latest prophesy that shows he is among a congregation of fake pastors in Kenya.

Owuor, who has been hiding in his Runda Mansion since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, has come out from his hole and is now revealing what God has told him.

In his sermon which was televised on one of the local TV stations, Owuor, who pretends to be a sheep but is a wolf in sheep’s skin, declared that God has told him it’s about to rain in Kenya.

“I’m declaring that now. That the heavens will open up and that it will come to rescue the crops that are drying up,”

“There will be massive rain. Then we will have a good harvest.”Owuor said.

However, millions of Kenyans were quick to correct him insisting we have just entered a rainy season which is normally followed by a bumper harvest.

“But it started raining since Tuesday…. Don’t claim to be the one who commanded it,” Danny Onduko wrote

“This false prophet has heard weather forecasts men prediction’s now he is fooling his gullible followers,” Onyango Sultan

“Tell him we’re still breathing, since alisema dunia inaisha, yeye sio mungu, mnanabii wa uongo,” Njeri Rugano wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST