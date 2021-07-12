Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta has a plan B of ensuring the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is passed before Kenyans go to the polls on August 9, 2022.

If the Election Law is to be followed, timelines cannot allow a BBI referendum to be held since it is only 13 months to the General Election.

But Kioni, who was speaking to Inooro TV on Monday, said a referendum will be held before the 2022 presidential election.

Kioni said as an advisor of the President, he urged the Head of State to declare a State of Emergency to ensure the document is passed by force.

“I advised the President to declare a state of emergency to allow for the passing of BBI and postponing the 2022 presidential election,” Kioni said.

Once a state of emergency is declared, Judges cannot issue orders since the constitution is suspended and this will allow the President to do his own things without anyone questioning his decision.

The Kenyan DAILY POST