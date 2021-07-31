Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 31, 2021 – Armed robbers in Western Kenya are an unhappy lot after they raided the home of Lurambi Member of Parliament Titus Khamala.

This is after they found nothing of value to steal from the MPs house contrary to their expectation.

The thieves expected to find lords of cash, expensive jewelry, and fancy electronics that would have fetched them a fortune but to their surprise, they stumbled upon old clothes, some useless sofas, and some valueless items.

Speaking after the incident, Khamala, who was all smiles while going through the house, felt pity for the poor robbers, saying they wasted their time trying to rob him.

He noted he does not keep anything valuable in the home since he doesn’t have many things.

The MP further noted that the thieves ransacked the home and remarked that he is a poor man who doesn’t have enough money to hide in his home.

Khamala noted that the thieves stole his clothes and other items that he did not specify.

The Kenyan DAILY POST