Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 July 2021 – A social media user has sparked reactions after sharing photos of some of the ‘strange things’ that ladies carry in their handbags.

When you see a lady walking in the street, you might think that she is just carrying personal essentials in her handbag.

However, you will be shocked to find out that the handbag contains all manner of ‘paraphernalia’.

The social media user shared the photos on Facebook with the caption, “Gents normalize checking your womens’ handbags when they leave your place,”

Check out the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.