Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is hell-bent on upsetting President Uhuru Kenyatta in the upcoming Kiambaa by-election.

Speaking to Kiambaa voters via phone, Ruto pleaded with the voters to elect John Wanjiku of UDA in the July 15 parliamentary by-election.

He urged the residents to vote in Wanjiku, saying he is the right person to occupy the seat, and that his win would indicate UDA’s great run in the 2022 polls.

“On July 15 let’s be up to vote for Ka Wanjiku. Yeye ni wa kazi ni kazi (he means business),” said Ruto.

“I ask you with humility to vote him in,” he added.

Using the same platform, Ruto popularised his 2022 presidential bid calling on the Kiambaa voters to back him in the forthcoming general election.

The Kiambaa electorate will be in the polls on Thursday to elect their member of parliament after the seat fell vacant following the death of Paul Koinange.

Jubilee’s Kariri Njama and Wanjiku are the top contenders with the latter vying on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST