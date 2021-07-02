Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have vowed not to attend the planned Jubilee party retreat scheduled to take place immediately after the Kiambaa by-election which will be held on 15th July.

The allies led by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, said they are no longer interested in Jubilee affairs despite the fact that they have for long demanded a meeting of the ruling party leaders.

“I won’t attend that meeting since the main agenda is a merger with Raila’s party ODM,” said Kang’ata.

Other than Kang’ata, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his Keiyo South counterpart Daniel Rono also maintained they won’t attend the meeting even if invited.

“I left Jubilee long ago. Our focus is on UDA. It is only Ruto who is left in Jubilee,” Sudi said.

“We built the party but it is mistreating us. If one has a different opinion from the party, he is accused of disrespecting the President. “This is why we will not be invited to the retreat. They fear the truth,” Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono said.

While castigating the planned Jubilee–ODM merger, former Jubilee party deputy secretary General Caleb Kositany said no ally of the DP will be at the retreat.

“I am in UDA though Jubilee sponsored me to the National Assembly. I cannot resign because the country is going into a General Election next year,” Kositany said.

The retreat which is expected to bring together Governors, MPs, and MCAs comes at a time when the party is anticipating kicking out Deputy President William Ruto from party position.

