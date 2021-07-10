Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 10, 2021 – Fugitive killer cop, Caroline Kangogo, who is accused of killing two men, allegedly contacted one of the victim’s wife on multiple occasions, the most recent being three days before he was found murdered.

Constable John Ogweno’s wife, Juliet Ogweno, narrated that Kangogo had wanted her to bring their children to Nakuru from Homa Bay County to see their father.

Juliet disclosed that Kangogo had assured her that her husband would attend the children’s graduation which was slated for Saturday, July 9.

“On Thursday, she called me and confirmed to me that John had arrived in Kericho and had gone to work.”

“She called me yet again on Saturday and told me that John would come to the kid’s graduation which would be on Saturday,” she stated.

The mother of two did not suspect any ongoing relationship between the two.

However, she became alarmed when the children became part of the conversation.

“I took everything lightly. Every time she would call me she would ask how the kids were doing. She would say that she wanted John to come to pick the kids for some hangouts.

“I didn’t want to lengthen the conversation so every time she asked I would tell her that the father had a right to be with the children if he wanted to,” Juliet narrated.

This comes even as the frantic search for Kangogo is yet to bear fruit as she keeps eluding the police dragnet.

She is deemed armed and dangerous and a very skillful sharpshooter

The Kenyan DAILY POST