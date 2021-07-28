Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – Innocent Kalio, the 23-year-old man who brutally murdered University student Christine Ambani, shamelessly wrote a post on Facebook, lying that he never met her for the planned date.

Detectives revealed that Innocent lured Christine into a lodging in Githurai, where he stabbed her in the neck and left her to bleed to death.

After her body was discovered in the lodging and her brutal murder announced in the media, he took to his Facebook page and alleged that he never met Christine.

In the Facebook post, the murder suspect pretends that he was also shocked after hearing the sad news of Christine’s death from her roommate.

He then deleted the post but his friends had taken a screenshot.

The screenshot of the post surfaced after he was arrested by detectives and the deceased’s phone recovered from him.

Detectives have watertight evidence that he is the one who killed Christine.

See the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.