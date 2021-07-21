Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, is on the spot after the housemaid he impregnated accused him of not picking her calls.

The housemaid identified as Winfred Wangui accused Wamatangi of forcing himself on her and impregnating her with a daughter, who is set to join Starehe Girls High School next month.

Wangui said despite the court ordering Wamatangi to take care of her daughter’s education and all school-related expenses, the Kieleweke senator has ignored court orders.

Wangui said her daughter requires Sh 53,554 to join Starehe Girls and Wamatangi only contributed Sh 7000 through proxies.

The mother also noted with concern that the politician has been taking her in circles and has lately not been receiving her phone calls or responding to her text messages

“He has been using other people to reach me but has not been receiving my calls.

“He sent Sh7, 000 using a new phone number with another name but the sender told us it came from Wamatangi,” she said.

The outspoken lawmaker is accused of sexually assaulting Wangui in 2006 in his home and as a result, she became pregnant and delivered a girl born in 2007.

The Kenyan DAILY POST