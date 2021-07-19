Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – The government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised money to the victims of the Saturday explosion in Siaya County, where 14 people died and 26 injured after a petrol tanker overturned and caught fire along Kisumu-Busia highway.

The truck collided with another vehicle on a highway late on Saturday.

Witnesses described the crash scene as a “huge fireball”.

Speaking on Monday, Gem MP, Elisha Odhiambo, said the government has promised to pay each victim Sh 50,000 as compensation.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP noted that though the government should give more, the initial amount of money is a token of sympathy to the families and the affected victims.

Gem OCPD Mosera Chacha said the accident happened when the tank collided with a milk truck.

He said they put out the fire with the help of firefighters from Busia County.

In 2016, 30 people died in Naivasha after a similar incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST