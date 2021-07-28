Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 July 2021 – Innocent Kalio, the man behind the brutal murder of 23-year-old University student Christine Ambani, made a post on Facebook 2 days before he was arrested, which indicated that he was troubled.

Innocent stabbed Christine at a lodging in Githurai and left her bleeding to death.

He had been engaging detectives in hide and seek games before he was smoked out of his hiding in Chokaa along Kangundo Road.

His last Facebook post reads, “Never be a prisoner of your past. It was just a lesson, not a life sentence,”.

Netizens have now started connecting the dots after spotting the Facebook post.

From the post, he was probably regretting why he committed the murder and at the same time, trying to encourage himself.

