Saturday, July 24, 2021 – Chief Justice Martha Koome is a big letdown to Kenyans going by the statement she issued after Justices Aggrey Muchelule and Said Juma Chitembwe were arrested on Thursday.

During the arrest, sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) raided the offices and homes of the two judges and later took them to DCI headquarters for questioning.

However, after two hours the two judges were released unconditionally.

In a statement on Friday, Koome assured judges and judicial officers of independence following the arrest and questioning of the two judges.

The Chief Justice said she had been informed of the matter that has since been filed at the High Court.

“I assure all judges and judicial officers that the independence of the Judiciary and their constitutional duties are protected by the Constitution. They should continue discharging their duties without any fear in accordance with their oath of office,” Koome said.

Koome noted that no formal complaint has been made to her as head of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on the judges.

