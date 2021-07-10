Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 10, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta invited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to his tour of Ukambani yesterday.

This came as a surprise to many who did not expect to see Raila on the trip over his recent war of words with the regional kingpin and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Odinga was spotted with Uhuru, Musyoka, and Governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), and Prof Kivutha Kibwani (Makueni) inspecting construction progress at Thwake Dam.

According to sources, Kalonzo was expecting to ask for Uhuru’s endorsement for the presidency during the tour but Raila’s presence spoilt everything.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen mocked Odinga’s presence at the tour stating that Musyoka “joined Raila who had accompanied the President”.

Notably, when Uhuru visited Kisumu for the Madaraka Day celebrations on Tuesday, June 1, the Ukambani leaders were not present.

Kalonzo and Raila are on each other’s neck over the billions Baba received from the political parties fund that he has refused to share with the Wiper leaders and other NASA co-principals.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Kalonzo stated that he and Raila would meet and discuss the NASA funds that caused a rift between the ODM leader and the rest of the party officials.

The three principals have vowed to renew the legal battle with ODM over the political parties fund once the coalition was dissolved.

The Kenyan DAILY POST