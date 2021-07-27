Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – A section of Kenyan musicians led by Tano Tena hitmaker, Ben Githae, are currently in Murang’a county attending a Skiza Tune thanksgiving party where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the chief guest.

The ceremony was organized by Royal Media Service founder SK Macharia, who is using his Ndakaini home as the venue of the meeting.

According to Hustler Nation Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, the meeting was organized by the deep state to mobilize Mt Kenya musicians to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

He said the musicians who have attended the meeting received a phone call last week and were told to go to Murang’a and discuss with the President on Skiza Revenue increase.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta is not among those attending the meeting.

“So musicians got a call. “Kindly attend a meeting at S. K. Macharia home. You have been chosen as one of the representatives of artists from each region in Kenya to go & discuss with the President on Skiza Revenue increase.”

“Even a meeting with artists needs a lie to mobilize,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.

Other leaders who attended the meeting include the Murang’a woman representative, Sabina Chege, Murang’a Governor, Mwangi wa Iria, former presidential loser, Peter Kenneth, nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, and Kipipiri MP, Amos Kimunya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST