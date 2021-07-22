Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 22, 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has mocked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Wednesday morning meeting with a section of Jubilee Party leaders drawn from Central Kenya.

In a post on Twitter, Odinga revealed that he met Central Kenya leaders that include National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, MPs Jude Njomo, Maina Kamanda, Kanini Kega, and Gender CAS Rachael Shebesh.

“Begun the day with a working breakfast meeting in Mombasa with Central Kenya MPs,” Odinga tweeted.

Reacting to the meeting, Kuria suggested that Jubilee Party is on its death bed, adding that the Mombasa meeting was part of its final engagements.

“Final meeting to wind up the Jubilee Funeral Committee,” he posted on Facebook accompanied by photos of Odinga’s meeting.

While it is not clear what the meeting focused on, it is speculated that the agenda may have been the recent Kiambaa by-election and the BBI push, which is awaiting a Court of Appeal ruling.

Raila began his tour of the Coastal region on Tuesday with a visit to Tana River and Kilifi Counties where he had a consultative meeting with local ODM leaders.

His Coastal tour comes a few days after Deputy President William Ruto also pitched camp in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST