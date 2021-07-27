Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – Over the weekend, Deputy President William Ruto trolled NASA leaders opposed to his bottom-up economic model, urging them to come up with their own ahead of the 2022 General Election instead of criticizing his.

Addressing small-scale traders during an empowerment programme at Rurii shopping centre in Nyandarua County, Ruto told the NASA leaders to put their house in order and stop making him their campaign agenda.

“They have turned William Ruto into a campaign agenda instead of naming a presidential candidate and coming up with a plan for the country, they will lose,” Ruto said in a Twitter broadcast.

The DP accused his opponents of destroying Jubilee and taking President Uhuru Kenyatta captive, making it difficult for the government to deliver its promises to Kenyans.

According to Ruto, the ruling party had a good plan for the country before it was hijacked by self-seeking leaders

“We had a good plan of building affordable houses, to build roads and the Big Four Agenda, but they [NASA leaders] came and destroyed all the plans,” he said.

He told off ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi over his anti- bottom-up economic model, saying the approach was about empowering the ordinary Kenyans and not politicians.

Mudavadi who was also touring Nyandarua had warned the region against the hustlers vs dynasty politics, saying it is likely to cause violence.

“Don’t allow politicians to divide you along ethnic or social class lines as it was likely to cause violence,” Mudavadi said at St Cecilia Catholic Church in Milangine, Nyandarua County.

Ruto told his opponents to put their house in order and come up with a candidate who will face him in 2022 instead of talking about him everywhere.

He noted that UDA already had a team and a plan, unlike his opponents who were still confused.

“They look confused and talking about positions and reggae yet we have a team, and an agenda to uplift the ordinary citizen,” said the DP.

