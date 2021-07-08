Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has reacted to ODM leader Raila Odinga’s remarks on building an economy that works for all.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ruto welcomed Raila to the hustler nation, saying Baba’s vision is almost similar to what he is advocating for.

He noted that political conversation has now changed and it’s based on what the Hustler nation has been championing – A people-centered, jobs-focused empowerment.

“The conversation has changed gentlemen. Welcome to the Hustler nation-led economy conversation that is people-centered, jobs, enterprise, hustle-focused empowerment.”

“Leave the leaders-centered Constitution change to create positions, share power/meagre resources among the elite. Karibuni,” Ruto tweeted.

Attached to his tweet was a video of Raila and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi talking about empowering Small and Medium Enterprises, as the best way to grow the economy.

The former Prime Minister had on Wednesday outlined his 14-point economic vision plan, to make Kenya the African continent’s headquarters for global business.

He also imagined a country with a firm foundation for the rule of law backed by efficient government structures that can withstand pressure.

He highlighted some of the things that need to be done, for this to be achieved, including; investment in manpower development through a universal top-flight public education system and enforce meritocracy when hiring them.

Through his bottom-up economic model, Ruto has been focused on empowering the hustlers at the bottom of the pyramid as a way of sprucing up the economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST