Monday, July 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded to the remarks made by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, in which he vowed to jail all corrupt leaders when elected president in 2022.

Speaking at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa in Umoja yesterday, Ruto said Raila is a hypocrite, having overseen corruption while he was Prime Minister.

He argued that Raila’s statements were hypocritical, insisting that Odinga and other leaders in the Opposition were agents of corruption themselves.

“Wakiwa huko serikali, walikuwa wanaibia vijana, sasa wako upinzani wameibia watu wagonjwa kupitia kwa ile inaitwa Covid Billionaires. Sasa, mkiwa serikali, mnaiba, mkiwa upinzani, mnaiba; and the irony of this is thing is that it is only in Kenya where the opposition pretends to run the government,” Ruto opined to consolidate his point.

During his tour of the Mvita Constituency, Raila vowed to ensure all corrupt leaders, beginning with Ruto, will be sent to prison once he captures power in 2022.

“These are the hyenas that you see that come here in sheep’s clothing they claim they want to fundraise for women groups… people will say this person is generous and he fears God because he’s helping the churches, the women groups and the youth groups but you are bought with your money that they have stolen,” Raila reiterated.

“Where does he get the millions from? No one questions where this money is from. These are thieves who should be in Shimo la Tewa but they are walking all over in helicopters… when we get in government, we will jail all these people,” he added.

