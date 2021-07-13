Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Fugitive killer cop, Caroline Kangogo, may never be found even after killing two people in cold blood, among them, a fellow police officer in Nakuru.

This is after it emerged that senior rogue police officers and dangerous criminals are protecting Kangogo and helping her to evade police dragnet.

According to sources, the senior cops and their criminal friends are calling Kangogo all the time updating her on police roadblocks and the security situation over her case.

Juja DCIO Richard Mwaura detailed that the detectives had unraveled the syndicate of police bosses who were allegedly cartels and kingpins of notorious gangs.

The group was linked to protecting business owners, politicians, drug lords, highway robbers, and carjackers which Corporal Kangogo was a part of.

One of the leads detectives are investigating is a car theft deal that went sour between Kangogo and Peter Ndigwa, an ex-officer and security expert she allegedly murdered in Juja, Kiambu.

Ndigwa, prior to his death, had reportedly assisted the wanted policewoman to escape from Nakuru County where she reportedly killed her colleague, police constable John Ogweno.

Detectives stated that they had linked four more people, including senior and junior police in Kangogo’s case.

She was alleged to be the cleaner – a specialized person who bungles cases by contaminating evidence from a crime scene as well as being a top assassin.

They added that this was one of the many crimes the gang was involved in, especially in the Rift Valley region.

Detectives have enlisted the military to help them catch Kangogo dead or alive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST