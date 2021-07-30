Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 30, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s planned tour of Western Kenya has hit a speedbump, with leaders threatening to boycott the event.

This is after they were sidelined in the preparations for Uhuru’s visit next week.

Led by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, the Luhya governors met Uhuru at State House in Mombasa, where they laid down their demands on the presidential tour.

Speaking yesterday, Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala vowed to mobilize his comrades from the region to boycott Uhuru’s tour if they are not fully involved in the plans.

”We have not received any information about the president’s itinerary ahead of his visit.

“However, we recently saw him meet a few governors from the region.”

“So all we are saying is that if the president wants to visit the governors, he can go ahead and do so, but we will not intrude on meetings to which we have not been invited,” Wanjala said in a press conference.

The President is also expected to tour the Rift Valley region to launch projects.

His planned tour of DP Ruto’s backyard comes after accusations that he abandoned the region since his March 2018 handshake with Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST