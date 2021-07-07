Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, is among Kenyans who have castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta for commissioning six hospitals on Tuesday night.

Uhuru, who was accompanied by Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General, Mohamed Badi, opened two level 2 hospitals at Gichagi in Kangemi and Gatina in Kawangware as well as level 3 hospitals in Mukuru Kwa Reuben, Tassia Kwa Ndege and Our Lady of Nazareth in Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

Uhuru told journalists that he decided to open the hospitals at night to adhere to Covid-19 containment protocols.

“We went at night because we wanted to ensure that we were observing Covid-19 protocols.

“As you have seen for yourselves, it would have been impossible to go and do what we did today, during the day because of the number of people who would have been out there.

“It would have been very difficult for us to do the job we wanted to do and at the same time observe Covid protocols that the government has put in place,” the President said.

However, Murkomen has poured cold water on the President‘s visit and urged him to first prioritise on Covid-19 vaccines and Kenyans wouldn’t need night launches.

“Get the priorities right, vaccinate the people and we won’t need the night launches,” Murkomen wrote on his social page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST