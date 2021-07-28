Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi lost his cool and scolded former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This was revealed by former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura who has been on a fierce warpath with Raila.

He claimed that that Governor Kingi secretly lashed out at Raila Odinga prior to last Thursday’s event in Rabai Kilifi, where President Uhuru Kenyatta handed out title deeds.

According to Mwaura, Kingi warned Raila to desist from going against the Coastal people, telling him to let the Coastal residents chart their own political path.

He stated that the Coast, which had always supported Raila, had this time also resolved to front their own candidate.

Kingi, who also spoke at the event, thanked the President for prioritizing the settlement of landless people at the Coast and across the country.

Kingi observed that in the nine years of President Kenyatta’s leadership, the population of Coast residents holding title deeds to their parcels of land had risen exponentially.

“For 50 years, the Coast Region received only 230,000 title deeds but from 2013 to date, the Coast has received 500,000 title deeds in 9 years.”

“In Kilifi between 1963 and 2012 the County received 52,000 title deeds while since 2013 to-date the region has received 100,000 title deeds,” Governor Kingi noted.

