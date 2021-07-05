Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Executive Assistant/ Secretary

Industry: Real Estate

Location: Nairobi

Job Purpose

The Executive Assistant/Secretary to the Board’s Chairman will provide governance, technical, administrative and clerical support to the chairman, through the timely and accurate collection and sharing of information directly related to the activities of the Chairman on a day-to-day basis. Reports to both the Chairman of the Board on matters relevant to the Board and administratively to the CEO

Duties and Responsibilities

Takes responsibility and full ownership of office organization, project management, deadline compliance, and important documents and files.

Incumbent will be the first point of contact in Chairman’s office, preparing briefs for Chairman’s meetings and Communicate to staff on behalf of the Chairman.

Work closely with all the department heads across the group – In Africa, Asia, Europe and respective external boards.

Coordinating meetings with Chairman and Department heads on weekly basis, including tracking the Chairman’s to do list, travel plans, events and general calendar management.

Manage meetings by collating various reports, analyzing and keep track of actions. Tracking meetings based on previous discussions and follow up action.

Manage internal and external stakeholders while maintaining customer confidence and protecting company operations by keeping information confidential.

Conduct related research to support strategic and business planning, whilst updating & managing risks associated with the Business

Provides historical reference by developing and utilizing filing and retrieval systems, continuously improve efficiency of filing system

Management of procurement of items as per required by Chairman, Includes identifying relevant suppliers, sourcing quotations, finalizing terms and follow up.

Prepare annual estimates of expenditure, maintain budgetary and inventory controls and make recommendations for chairman’s office, home and family home.

Study current system capabilities and practices then design and recommend modifications and improvements. (excel management of budget)

Skills & Qualifications

Hold a Master’s Degree in Business Administration or Bachelor’s degree in Business/ Human Resource/ Psychology or related field of study.

Must have 6+ years’ experience in administration, supporting Senior Managers managing a busy diary with multiple pressing deadlines.

Demonstrate knowledge on project management tools, budgeting, report writing with advanced MS Excel skills is preferred.

Be committed to self-development by expanding their professional and technical knowledge, including attending educational workshops and establishing career networks.

Ability to perform daily, weekly and monthly reviews and analyses of current processes using operational metrics and reports.

Ability to maintain professionalism even under stressful situations, demonstrating superior conflict resolution skills.

Use initiative, show flexibility and be adaptable to the changing demands of the business

Be punctual and use time efficiently.

Ability to maintain confidentiality and preserve the integrity of the Chairman’s office.

Superior communication and relationship building skills with external, internal and executive level stakeholders, good command of English.

How To Apply

Qualified and interested candidates to share their CV to recruiterkenya@gmail.com with the title (Executive Personal Assistant) as the subject before 10th July 2021.